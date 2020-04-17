American Flag projected onto Matterhorn in Swiss Alps in show of coronavirus solidarity

article

A projection of the Stars and Stripes lit up the face of the Matterhorn in the Swiss Alps in a show of solidarity with the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday night.

The Embassy of Switzerland in the United States shared a photo of the American flag emblazoned across the iconic peak on Facebook Thursday.

“Switzerland is sending hope and strength to the United States of America,” the caption read.

It’s part of a series of nightly projections by the artist Gerry Hofstetter that shine from 10 p.m. to midnight, local time, according to Zermatt Tourism, in the town of Zermatt near the base of the Matterhorn.

It aims to spread hope and unity during the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.

“As it stands, the USA is the country that has been most impacted by the COVID-19 crisis with the highest number of confirmed cases,” the tourism company said. “Our thoughts are with all American people at this unprecedented time.”

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. was over 640,000 as of Thursday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University, and more than 31,000 people have died from COVID-19 within the country.

Advertisement

“May our message convey solidarity and give you hope and strength,” the company said. “We look forward to meeting again at the foot of the Matterhorn. We are all in this together.”

Over the past few weeks, other projections have included hearts, hashtags such as “#hope” and “#AllOfUs,” and the flags of countries that the coronavirus has struck hard.

Local webcams have been set up to livestream the images over the Internet.

“Zermatt is convinced: as strong as the Matterhorn, so strong must the society stand together, be anchored and let the storm pass,” Zermatt Tourism said.

The Matterhorn straddles the border of Switzerland and Italy. It is 14,690 feet tall, according to National Geographic.

Get updates on this story from FOXNews.com.