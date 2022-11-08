AMC to create giant 'Zoom Rooms' in US movie theaters

article

Zoom is coming to a big screen near you.

AMC Theaters is partnering with Zoom to turn certain AMC locations throughout the United States into "Zoom Rooms," the companies announced Monday. The rooms will be launched in up to 17 major U.S. markets "sometime in 2023."

The Zoom Rooms will be available in three-hour blocks, which companies can book at several theaters simultaneously to hold "all-hands" meetings or other virtual events across multiple markets.

Typical auditorium sizes are expected to range between 75 and 150 seats, depending on the theater. Food and beverages, possible movie viewings, and concierge-style meeting services will also be available for an extra cost, the companies said.

"AMC has an abundance of attractive theatres at centrally located venues in city after city after city, each with ample seating capacity, especially so during daytime hours on weekdays when most meetings take place," Adam Aron, chairman and CEO of AMC Theatres, said in a statement. "Zoom Rooms at AMC broadens our scope, as we now can participate as well in the multi-billion market for corporate and other meetings."

The partnership with Zoom is the latest move made by AMC following the global pandemic. AMC's retail investors helped rescue the company from possible bankruptcy when COVID-19 restrictions forced movie theaters to close their doors, and the company later created a special stock dividend, called "APE," as a reward.

AMC is also planning to roll out a microwaveable version of its popcorn at stores. Most recently, the company announced a "Discount Tuesdays" deal, where members of its rewards program can see movies for just $5 through the end of January 2023.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.