AMC movie theaters reopen on Thursday with 15-cent tickets

Starting Thursday, you can go see a movie at AMC Theaters just like before the pandemic hit.

Several Central Florida locations are reopening including AMC Altamonte Mall 18, AMC West Oaks 14, and AMC DINE-IN Disney Springs. Other Central Florida locations will reopen at a later date.

To make going back to the movies even sweeter, AMC is offering showings for just 15-cents per movie -- the same price tickets were in 1920.

During its opening-day promotion, AMC will show catalog films, including “Ghostbusters,” “Black Panther," “Back to the Future” and “Grease." Those older films will continue to play afterward for $5.

AMC confirmed that Disney's much-delayed “New Mutants” will debut in theaters Aug. 28, with Christopher Nolan's “Tenet” to follow Sept. 3. Warner Bros. is planning to release “Tenet” a week earlier internationally, including in Canada. A handful of smaller new releases are also planned for late August, including “Unhinged," a thriller from Solstice Studios with Russell Crowe; and Armando Iannucci's “Personal History of David Copperfield,” from Disney's Fox Searchlight.

Moviegoers should be prepared for some new changes with the experience.

"Auditoriums are at 40% capacity or less to allow for social distancing," AMC's website reads.

Masks are required before, during, and after the movie unless you are eating or drinking. Theaters have also increased sanitation and cleaning procedures.