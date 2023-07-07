AMBER Alert issued for missing Florida boy

article

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen in Fort Pierce on Thursday.

Leon Scarborough was last seen in the 6500 block of Nuevo Lagos Street wearing a dark-colored shirt, dark-colored shirts and yellow Crocs, authorities said. The 5-foot-6 boy has a mole on his left shoulder blade and typically wears a silver chain around his neck.

Authorities named Tracey Scarborough, 54, as the suspect, saying Leon might be in his company. Do not approach if located.

Anyone with information concerning Leon Scarborough is urged to contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement or the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office at 772-465-5770.