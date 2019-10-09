Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old Orlando boy

An Amber Alert has been issued Wednesday for a 2-year-old boy from Orlando, according the the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).

Jenzell Cintron Perez was last seen on Tuesday in the 1000 block of South Conway Road in Orlando. FDLE believe he is with 33-year-old Sugey Perez Diaz. Authorities think they could be in the company of a man.

The boy's stepmother tells Fox 35 that Diaz kicked open the door to her home armed with a gun.

“This woman came into my house. Pointed at me with a gun. Told me she was going to kill me if I moved or if I did something to hold the baby from her and she left with the baby screaming.“



The woman claims that Diaz is "dangerous."

"The child's step mother was in the apartment. The child's father was not home at the time," Orlando police said in a press release. "The biological mother and the unknown male fled the scene, with the child, in an unknown vehicle."

Jenzell is described as 3-feet tall with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a diaper.

Diaz is described as 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighing around 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing dark clothing. The male authorities think they are is also believed to be wearing dark clothing.

FDLE warns that if you spot the trio, do not approach. Call 911.