Amazon fulfillment center officially coming to Daytona Beach

A new Amazon fulfillment center is officially coming to Daytona Beach, bringing many more jobs to the area.

City commissioners signed off on the plan Wednesday night.

In a 6 to 1 vote, commissioners voted to approve the development of a $200 million, 2.8 million-square-foot facility. They say it will add at least 1,000 good paying jobs and more money to the local economy. Those jobs would pay a minimum of $15 per hour. It would be near the Daytona Beach Airport by I-4 and I-95.

"One of the things that we want is to drive up the income of the people in the bottom. People who are making $10, $12 an hour and create a whole greater competition."

Mayor Derrick Henry hopes the move will create a local economy boom.

"I think it would be good for the packages, good for the area, and maybe some more people get hired for jobs and stuff," said Josh Stover who lives in the city.

Commissioner Ken Strickland voted against the proposal.

"You remove the incentives and I like the project. I'm just not for giving away $4 million and I know its not money we have in hand its money that will be coming."

One of Stricklans's concerns was the city agreeing to give the company $4 million in tax exemptions over a 5-year period.

"I like that idea, you know, that there is competition for employees. That drives wages up," said resident Michael Maffucci.

"I think it’s a good thing. It might drive up prices but we’ll see," added Stover.

It could be completed by the end of 2023.

Amazon already has a logistic facility in Daytona Beach and a distribution center in Deltona.

