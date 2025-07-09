Expand / Collapse search

Altamonte Springs police search for missing 15-year-old boy

Published  July 9, 2025 4:47pm EDT
Seminole County
ORLANDO, Fla. - Authorities in Altamonte Springs are asking for the public's help locating a missing and endangered teen last seen Wednesday morning. 

What we know:

According to officials, 15-year-old Ian Hastie was last seen around 11:30 a.m. near the 400 block of Chesnut Avenue. A family friend was the last person known to have seen him, and his family is "deeply concerned for his well-being," officials said in a statement.

Missing 15-year-old | Ian Hastie

Ian is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 97 pounds, with black hair.

What you can do:

Police are urging anyone who may have seen Ian or has information about his whereabouts to contact the Altamonte Springs Police Department immediately.

The Source: The information in this article comes from a report shared by the Altamonte Springs Police Department.

