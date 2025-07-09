Altamonte Springs police search for missing 15-year-old boy

The Brief Altamonte Springs police are searching for 15-year-old Ian Hastie, who was last seen around 11:30 a.m. on July 9 near the 400 block of Chesnut Avenue. Authorities say he is considered endangered, and his family is deeply concerned for his safety.



Authorities in Altamonte Springs are asking for the public's help locating a missing and endangered teen last seen Wednesday morning.

What we know:

According to officials, 15-year-old Ian Hastie was last seen around 11:30 a.m. near the 400 block of Chesnut Avenue. A family friend was the last person known to have seen him, and his family is "deeply concerned for his well-being," officials said in a statement.

Missing 15-year-old | Ian Hastie

Ian is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 97 pounds, with black hair.

What you can do:

Police are urging anyone who may have seen Ian or has information about his whereabouts to contact the Altamonte Springs Police Department immediately.