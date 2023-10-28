Alligator missing upper jaw continues to improve while under care of Gatorland staff

Jawlene, the alligator adored by people worldwide for its missing upper jaw, is making a slow but steady recovery as she gets all the help she needs from Gatorland staff.

"She's definitely a survivor, even though she's been through a lot in her little life," Global Ambassador for Conservation Savannah Boan said.

Last month, FOX 35 reported on Jawlene, whom a gator trapper rescued after being spotted in the wild with the injury.

"She's just an incredible animal. She's so much fun to watch, and she's just a miracle, really," Boan said.

Since she arrived at Gatorland, Boan says Jawlene's health has seen an improvement. She's eating, most importantly, and has even gained a pound.

"The vet says she looks completely healthy and for us to just keep doing what we're doing," Boan said.

Currently, Jawlene's being isolated from all the other alligators and will likely have to remain so for the rest of her life because of her injury, which Gatorland staff suspect she sustained after coming in contact with a boat propeller or another animal.

"She's by herself, but she can swim and she can hide and she can walk around and do all the things alligators do," Boan said.

Jawlene's many fans around the world have suggested she get a prosthetic jaw put in place, but Boan says they'll do that only if it would truly improve her quality of life.

"Not having the muscle or [being] able to control it would be difficult. Plus, there's not very much to attach it to. The injury is all the way up to her eyeballs," she said.

Right now, staff are just focused on making sure Jawlene continues to improve. Boan hopes one day Jawlene's story will get the attention of Dolly Parton herself, whose song "Jolene" she's named after.

"We named this little alligator Jawlene after you because we think she is the most beautiful little thing, exactly the way God made her," Boan said. "We'd love it if you would want to come out here and see her, or even if you just want to give us a call or send us a video, I'm sure Jawlene would love to see you, too."