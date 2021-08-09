Alleged car thief recovering after vehicle owner opens fire, police say

article

An alleged car thief is expected to recover after police say he was shot by the car's owner.

The Orlando Police Department said the incident happened outside the 7-11 on Pine Hills Road in Orlando.

They said that the vehicle owner exited the store and saw a man in his twenties sitting in his car. The vehicle owner shot at the suspect, who reportedly returned fire and sped off.

BREAKING NEWS ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 news app for breaking news as it happens and more

The suspect, who was wounded by the gunfire, later stopped at the Wing House on Parkway Center Court to call for an ambulance, police said. He was transported with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police continue to investigate this incident, stay tuned for updates.