Is downtown Orlando getting a new skyscraper? What we know about the 37-story building proposal near Lake Eola

The Brief Orlando City Council members are considering a proposal for a 37-story mixed-use skyscraper at the corner of East Washington Street and North Rosalind Avenue. The lot across from Lake Eola that has remained vacant for years. District 5 Commissioner Shan Rose believes the project will strengthen the downtown economy and signal investor confidence.



Plans for a new skyscraper coming to downtown Orlando are underway, with city council members speaking in favor of the potential new build.

Renderings obtained by FOX 35 show a proposed 37-story tower with office space overlooking Lake Eola at the corner of East Washington Street and North Rosalind Avenue.

What we know:

A lot across from Lake Eola – at East Washington Street and Rosalind Avenue – has sat empty for years. A previous proposal to build a hotel on the site fell through, FOX 35's Chris Lindsay reported.

The future location of a skyscraper in Downtown Orlando.

Now, a proposal, headed before Orlando's city planning board, plans to build a 37-story building with hotel rooms, luxury residential units, office space and ground-level retail shops wall within.

The project's architect is Miami-based Kobi Karp Architect, Interior Design and Planning, who has buildings throughout the Miami Beach and Tampa areas, its portfolio said.

Renderings of proposed skyscraper

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Renderings of a skyscraper to be built in Downtown Orlando. (Source: Kobi Karp Architecture)

What they're saying:

This project has the support of Orlando City Commissioner Shan Rose, District 5. The proposed property is in her district.

Rose told Lindsay that the project has the potential to elevate the downtown area.

"It’s a true signal that there’s confidence in downtown Orlando, and you know, adding a 5-star hotel, luxury residence," Rose said. "It doesn’t only elevate, but it also strengthens the economy here."

This proposal comes after downtown Orlando is working to turn Church Street into a walkable, family-friendly destination. The city aims to transform the Church Street corridor by flattening curbs, improving lighting and adding trees and planters.

What's next:

The city's planning board will look over the skyscraper proposal next month. The property will need to be rezoned before the project moves forward.