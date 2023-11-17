1 person injured after car overturns on SR-429 in Seminole County: FHP

Stream FOX 35 News

One person was injured after their car overturned on SR-429 on Friday evening in Seminole County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Around 7:15 p.m., a Jeep overturned while traveling southbound on SR-429 in Sanford. The driver was the only occupant of the car and was taken to a local hospital as a trauma alert with serious injuries.

All lanes along SR-429 were closed but reopened just after 9 p.m. The crash remains under investigation.