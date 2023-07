Alesso, Alison Wonderland, deadmau5, ZEDD among 2023 EDC Orlando lineup: Complete list of artists

The Electric Daisy Carnival, or EDC, returns to Orlando for its twelfth year and it promises a massive lineup. The event will be held at Tinker Field on the weekend of Nov. 10-12, 2023.

It has come a long way from its humble beginnings back in 2011. The festival now draws over 250,000 attendees and brings upwards of $50 million into the local community over the three-day event, according to organizers and the City of Orlando.

This year, there will be five stages, multiple carnival rides and interactive performers, and the signature three-dimensional superstructures. Tickets are now on sale here.

Full 2023 EDC Orlando lineup: