Alachua County stabbing leaves three with life-threatening injuries

Three people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a stabbing incident in Alachua County on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office.

What we know:

Deputies responded to the 5800 block of SE 223rd Street in the Hawthorne area after receiving reports of multiple stabbings. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said all three victims were transported to a nearby hospital.

Authorities said the investigation is active and spans multiple locations.

What we don't know:

No additional details about a suspect or motive have been released.

"We are asking the public to please avoid the area to allow emergency personnel to safely and effectively do their jobs," the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Officials said updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

