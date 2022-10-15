Plane makes emergency landing on Dallas road; no injuries reported

A plane landed on a Dallas roadway after experiencing engine problems Saturday afternoon.

Few details have been released at this time, but the aircraft landed on Kiest Boulevard, between Loop 12 and Spur 408 in Dallas.

According to the FAA, this happened at about 3 p.m., when a multi-engine DA-62 landed about two miles northwest of Dallas Executive Airport, which is where it was set to land. The plane left from Winston Field in Snyder, Texas.

Investigators said the pilot experienced engine problems, struck a power line and a speed limit sign, before landing on the roadway.

A Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesperson said there were two people on board, a husband and wife, and neither were injured.

No vehicles were damaged. Fire officials said there was no fire and the plane was not leaking fuel.

Dallas PD crews are blocking nearby traffic as crews continue their investigation and move the plane.