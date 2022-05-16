Affordable Summer Staycations: Things to do at Devil's Den Spring in Florida

article

If you are an outdoorsy person, you'll want to check out the Devil's Den Spring in Williston for your next Florida staycation.

Here are some things you should know about the prehistoric spring before you plan a visit.

WHAT IS DEVIL'S DEN SPRING?

Devil's Den is a 50-feet deep sinkhole for snorkeling and diving only, according to www.devilsden.com. Guests can not go down the stairs of the den to use the spring for general swimming.

Those ages 6 and older should be great swimmers, as floatation devices are not allowed in the den, and there are reportedly no shallow spots.

It's open daily – except on Christmas Day – from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.

WHAT IS THE ADMISSION PRICE FOR DEVIL'S DEN?

It costs $38 per diver and $15 per snorkeler Mondays through Fridays, and $22 per snorkeler on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.

Those who aren't snorkeling or diving can pay a $7 fee to walk through the rest of the property, the website states.

WHAT ELSE IS THERE TO DO AT DEVIL'S DEN?

The only attraction available at the site is Devil's Den, according to its website. The property, however, has cabin rentals, tent campgrounds and a RV park which can be reserved online by clicking here.

There are other fun attractions nearby, such as Two Hawk Hammock, a flying trapeze experience, Cedar Lakes Woods & Gardens – a Japanese botanical garden – and for animal lovers, Two Tails Elephant Ranch – where Asian and African elephants are homed, according to www.allaboutelephants.com.

ARE THERE ALLIGATORS AT DEVIL'S DEN?

No. Guests will likely only see fish and a turtle named Nelson, the website states. The sinkhole is not connected to a river or ocean.

WHERE IS DEVIL'S DEN LOCATED?

The address is 5390 NE 180th Ave Williston, FL 32696 – which is northwest of Orlando.

Advertisement

If you're willing travel an additional 20 minutes to an hour, there are other springs nearby open to swimming, like Ginnie, Rainbow and Ichetucknee springs.