Affidavit: Florida woman facing hate crime charge in damage to neighbor's house

A Florida woman is accused of damaging her neighbor's house and spray-painting hate symbols on his truck during the early morning hours, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Surveillance video appears to show Yamil LaChapelle Ortiz use a shovel to damage a surveillance camera and then take spray paint and paint something on a truck parked in her neighbor's driveway.

Matthew Roberts said Ortiz has been harassing him and his family for months, even shouting racial slurs at him.

"Me waking up at five o'clock in the morning to hear her banging on my stuff with a shovel. She broke the glass there and the front window and sprayed the swastikas all over my truck," said Roberts.

"I'm pretty sure this approach she took to me was because of my skin color. She's made comments calling me "black monkey", "go back to my third-world country," telling me I'm a human trafficker," Roberts said.

He's recorded video of the verbal abuse before.

"Go back to Africa, little monkey, go play the victim somewhere else!," Ortiz can be heard yelling in the video.

"It does hurt, because I love everybody," Roberts said. "To treat me like that for my skin color, it's hurtful because I spend literally half of every day of my life helping people."

Roberts estimated that the damage exceeds $7,000.

Ortiz was arrested and booked into jail for criminal mischief with a hate crime enhancement and resisting arrest.

She claimed Roberts assaulted her, shaved her head, and killed her baby, which were all found to not be true, according to the arrest affidavit.

"I think the enhancement, which may take it up a degree on the felony charge, is not something that should be taken lightly," said Sgt. Fred Jones, spokesperson for the Lake County Sheriff's Office.