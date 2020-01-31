AdventHealth Waterman opens AdventHealth Medical Plaza in Mount Dora

article

AdventHealth Waterman on Jan. 22 celebrated the opening of the AdventHealth Medical Plaza in Mount Dora.

Located between Country Club Blvd. and Wolf Branch Road at 19735 US Hwy 441 in Mount Dora, the two-story, 22,260-square-foot facility is the first of its kind in northern Lake County, the hospital system says. The facility opened to patients on Jan. 6.

“We are so thankful for what AdventHealth Waterman has done to provide this facility. They've been a tremendous part of our community for a long time and this is their newest part of their journey,” said Mount Dora Mayor Cathy Hoechst. “I'm especially spoiled because now I only have to come less than half a mile to see my doctor!”

The first floor is home to AdventHealth Medical Group family medicine physicians and an advanced practice registered nurse (APRN). The second floor will open by the end of 2020 and will be home to AdventHealth Medical Group specialists and pediatric care.

The new AdventHealth Medical Plaza in Mount Dora has a sleek, bright, modern design to go with the modern-day approach to patient care. The spacious facility features locally inspired artwork and includes 21 examination rooms, procedure and consult rooms, an interior reception area and a large, glass-enclosed lobby.

“It is a beautiful building, but it is just brick and mortar,” Biri said. “It comes alive while our caregivers walk into it and open themselves up, not just their expertise, but their hearts. That becomes the true pulse of what we get to do here.”

The architect was Gresham Smith and the main contractor was Robins & Morton.