AdventHealth to vaccinate 'high-risk' patients under 65 on Tuesday

On Tuesday, health officials in Orlando will expand vaccinations to people under the age of 65.

AdventHealth is vaccinating patients who are considered "at risk."

The state wants to prioritize people who are under 65 who are considered extremely high-risk because of pre-existing conditions.

MORE NEWS: COVID-19 vaccine: Here's the next time you can book an appointment at Publix

Hundreds of patients will receive their first dose at AdventHealth.

"Transplant patients, cancer patients on chemotherapy... those kind, but even that 500 wasn't enough to cover everybody," said Dr. Scott Brady.

Advertisement

An executive order by Governor Ron DeSantis says hospitals are the only ones allowed to vaccine those under 65 who are considered extremely vulnerable.

The hospitals chose the people who got to receive the vaccine.

The state has administered over 2 million doses.

