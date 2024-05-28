Actor Benjamin Bratt wows fans at San Francisco Giants game

article

Fresh off of getting his honorary degree from San Francisco State University, actor Benjamin Bratt wowed fans while attending a Giants game on Memorial Day.

Erin Stephens was lucky enough to be sitting behind the Law & Order actor, who attended the game with his wife, Talisa Sota, and his son, Mateo Bravery Bratt, who wore a Giants shirt with the name "Bratt" on the back.

"Didn't get to talk to him, but it was cool to see him there," Stephens said.

NBC Giants also got some video of Bratt, who waved graciously to the camera.

Bratt, 60, is a San Francisco native who attended Lowell High School.

He was given an honorary fine arts degree from San Francisco State during a ceremony on Friday.

Bratt is best known among people older than 45 for playing Rey Curtis on Law & Order. He's also known for playing Paco Aguilar in Blood in Blood Out, Miss Congeniality and most recently, he co-stars in Netflix's Mother of the Bride.

He also recently made a quick appearance on Apple's Loot.

The Giants beat the Phillies 8-4.