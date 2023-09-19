Accused hit-and-run driver strikes several cars during pursuit through Daytona Beach Shores, police say

An accused hit-and-run driver led law enforcement officers on a pursuit through the streets of Daytona Beach Shores over the weekend, according to the Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety.

Tyler Vahldieck, 29, was booked into the Volusia County Jail on Sept. 17 and is facing multiple charges.

Officers responded to a crash that occurred near the intersection of South Atlantic Ave. and Dunlawton Blvd. just before 5 p.m. on Saturday. When officers made contact with the victims of the crash, they said they were struck by a green Dodge Charger that fled the scene onto an adjacent property.

An officer spotted the Charger exiting the property where the driver had turned around and was now heading northbound on South Atlantic Ave. past the scene of the original crash. The officer made a U-turn to pursue the Dodge Charger, the driver of which abruptly made a left turn in front of oncoming traffic onto Seaway Ave. Officers said the Charger struck a car that was traveling south on South Atlantic Ave. The driver then entered the Pirates Island Adventure Golf property, damaging landscaping, and striking two vehicles parked in the lot.

After a short pursuit, the driver of the Charger was pulled over at the intersection of Dunlawton Ave. and Halifax Dr. in Port Orange. Officers identified the driver as Vahldieck, who was taken into custody without incident.

Vahldieck is charged with leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing/attempting to elude law enforcement, and DUI with property damage. His bond was set at $26,000.