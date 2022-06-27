Abortions in Florida: More than 33,000 reported in first 5 months of 2022, see county resident numbers

article

State numbers show that Florida had 33,382 abortions in a little more than the first five months of 2022. Here are counties that totaled the most abortions during the period.

The numbers reflect county residents who had abortions, not necessarily the counties where abortions took place.

— Miami-Dade County: 5,795

— Broward County: 4,502

— Hillsborough County: 2,979

— Out-of-state residents: 2,372

— Orange County: 2,210

— Palm Beach County: 2,073

— Duval County: 1,813

— Pinellas County: 1,402

— Polk County: 904

— Lee County: 852

— Pasco County: 559

— Brevard County: 554

— Osceola County: 526

— Leon County: 474

— Volusia County: 471

— Seminole County: 464

— Manatee County: 400

— St. Lucie County: 392

— Escambia County: 390

— Alachua County: 382

— Marion County: 379

— Sarasota County: 360

— Collier County: 326

— Lake County: 289

— Okaloosa County: 225

— Clay County: 187

— Bay County: 176

— Hernando County: 171

— St. Johns County: 170

— Indian River County: 129

— Charlotte County: 128

— Martin County: 109

— Flagler County: 106

— Santa Rosa County: 100

Source: Florida Agency for Health Care Administration report dated June 10.