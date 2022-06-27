Expand / Collapse search

Abortions in Florida: More than 33,000 reported in first 5 months of 2022, see county resident numbers

Published 
Roe v. Wade
News Service of Florida
article

Abortion rights activists hold signs reading "Abortion is Healthcare" as they rally in Miami, Florida, after the overturning of Roe Vs. Wade by the Supreme Court on June 24, 2022. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty

Expand

State numbers show that Florida had 33,382 abortions in a little more than the first five months of 2022. Here are counties that totaled the most abortions during the period.

 The numbers reflect county residents who had abortions, not necessarily the counties where abortions took place.

— Miami-Dade County: 5,795

— Broward County: 4,502

— Hillsborough County: 2,979

— Out-of-state residents: 2,372

— Orange County: 2,210

— Palm Beach County: 2,073

— Duval County: 1,813

— Pinellas County: 1,402

— Polk County: 904

— Lee County: 852

— Pasco County: 559

— Brevard County: 554

— Osceola County: 526

— Leon County: 474

— Volusia County: 471

— Seminole County: 464

— Manatee County: 400

— St. Lucie County: 392

— Escambia County: 390

— Alachua County: 382

— Marion County: 379

— Sarasota County: 360

— Collier County: 326

— Lake County: 289

— Okaloosa County: 225

— Clay County: 187

— Bay County: 176

— Hernando County: 171

— St. Johns County: 170

— Indian River County: 129

— Charlotte County: 128

— Martin County: 109

— Flagler County: 106

— Santa Rosa County: 100

Source: Florida Agency for Health Care Administration report dated June 10.