Viral rant at Orlando restaurant could encourage more AAPI voters to go to the polls

As many are gearing up for the 2022 midterm elections, Orlando’s Asian American Pacific Islander community has a new organization, called ACT.

"It stands for the AAPI community coming together. A-C-T, ACT. We just want to increase voter turnout, period. Regardless of party affiliation."

ACT member and local attorney Kenway Wong explains how only a few Asian Americans vote, despite having a large AAPI community in Central Florida. "At least 100,000 and that’s across Orange County, Osceola, etc."

According to ACT, AAPI represents more than 25 million people in the country. It only has .9% of AAPI elected leaders when it comes to the polls. That’s why ACT released a survey. Co-founder Kam Shenai explains what the main issues are.

"Inflation, hate crime, education, divided politics. The whole purpose of the town hall is to get together, lock arms, bring some enthusiasm."

With a recent racial rant in Orlando going viral and Asian hate crimes like the ones in New York City occurring, Kenway thinks now is the time to get the AAPI community to the polls. "The hate issues that we’ve all heard of I think has motivated people to get out of their comfort zone a little bit and work with us."

Kam, who is a grandfather to four grandchildren, says it's important to start coming together now and make it better for future generations. "Lets get mad, M-A-D. Let's make a difference and if we start the process now… I’m absolutely sure when they grow up, they’ll be in a better place."

