A1A, Ormond-By-The-Sea Dollar General store reopens after 'suspicious' device cleared

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says an investigation of a suspicious package under the driver's seat of a van parked at a Dollar General in Ormond-by-the-Sea was unfounded.

"Nothing suspicious was found. The component was part of the van's seat belt," the agency tweeted late Thursday afternoon.

A bomb squad arrived at the Dollar General at 1550 Ocean Shore Boulevard. Traffic had been shut down on State Road A1A south of the store, but the road has since reopened.