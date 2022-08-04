Community welcomes firefighter home after ‘freak accident’ that caused head injury

article

A New Smyrna Beach firefighter received a warm welcome back home after returning from rehabilitation from an accident that caused him a head injury.

Last year, FOX 35 News reported on an NSB firefighter, Jeremy Macklefresh, who suffered a head injury after getting in an accident after falling off of a city-owned ATV. Macklefresh's community rallied behind the incident once they found out he was on the job.

Today, he returned home to an unexpected surprise from his community.

Jeremy Macklefresh's community joined together to welcome him back home from rehab - his family, fellow firefighters, and other local authorities gathered together for his arrival.

