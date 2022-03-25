911 call released in murder at Sanford Islamic center

A suspect in a murder at a Sanford Islamic center remains in the hospital in stable condition, according to investigators with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Thursday, deputies responded to the Husseini Islamic Center of Hester Avenue after a woman who works at the center found the body of the facility’s maintenance worker.

CALLER: "We walked around the back, and we see him on the floor. I think he’s dead. I don’t know."

DISPATCHER: "OK, OK, listen to me, I know this is scary. I’m going to help you OK."

In a press conference Thursday, Sheriff Dennis Lemma said the suspect was deranged and chose the facility at random, attacking the first person to walk in – which was the 59-year-old victim.

He said the suspect, later identified as 38-year-old Ahmed Raslan, made bizarre claims on social media, saying he was a descendant of Caesar.



The caller was horrified by the discovery.

CALLER: "No I can’t go back there."

DISPATCHER: "You don’t want to go back there?"

CALLER: "No, I can’t go back there"

DISPATCHER: "OK, I understand. Is there anybody there that will go back there to see him to see if we can help him?"

The suspect was tracked down in Indian River County where he was shot by deputies in a Sam’s Club parking lot.

