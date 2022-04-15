Officials: 9 students arrested, 13 suspended after fights at Marion County middle school

article

There were nine students arrested and 13 suspended after several fights broke out at a middle school in Marion County, officials said Friday.

According to Marion County Public Schools, four fights on the campus of Fort King Middle School on Wednesday led to the arrests and suspensions.

"These fights were mainly the result of students making threats on social media the day before after school," officials told FOX 35 News.

The school principal reportedly sent a message home to parents encouraging them to discuss the importance of making positive choices and not ones that "get students suspended, arrested, or expelled."

Marion County Public Schools says Ocala police increased their presence on campus the following day and would continue next week.

