9 positive COVID-19 breakthrough cases reported at long-term care facility

Nine residents at the Rose Garden of Orlando long-term care facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the Florida Department of Health in Orange County tells FOX 35 News that results from their PCR tests came back Wednesday morning.

"We got a call from their staff to our epidemiologist," Kent Donahue said.

He says those folks were tested after displaying mild symptoms like coughs, headaches, and loss of appetite.

Orange County Fire Rescue’s spokesperson says eight patients were transported to area hospitals via a private ambulance service, non-emergency, and one patient went with family members to local hospitals.

"Based on their facility’s policy, when they have a positive case they look to transport those individuals to a hospital or another facility," Donahue said. "It’s basically a policy issue. We are working with them. We’re giving them a policy of CDC and Agency of Health Care Administration which is ACA."

It’s unclear if those nine patients are back at the Rose Garden of Orlando facility. FDOH Orange County says there are a total of 55 facilities that have at least one COVID-19 case right now in the county.

