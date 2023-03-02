88th annual Strawberry Festival underway in Plant City
PLANT CITY, Fla. - The 88th annual Florida Strawberry Festival kicked off in Plant City on Thursday.
The festival, started in the 1930s by the Plant City Lions Club, has come a long way from its humble beginnings to become one of the nation's premier fairs, offering live entertainment, attractions, and sweet treats featuring strawberries.
This year’s Strawberry Festival theme is ‘We have a winner,’ which is in honor of strawberry shortcake becoming the state dessert of Florida.
The 11-day festival is open from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. through March 12. Admission for guests 13 and older is $10. Children ages 6-12 are $5. Kids 5 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at www.flstrawberryfestival.com, over the phone at 813-754-1996, or in person at the Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City.
A total of 24 performers will be featured at the 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival.
Thursday, March 2, 2023
- Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra @ 10:30 a.m. (free with paid gate admission)
- The Oak Ridge Boys Front Porch Singin' Tour @ 3:30 p.m.
- Walker Hayes @ 7:30 p.m.
Friday, March 3, 2023
- Willie Nelson @ 3:30 p.m.
- Halestorm @ 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 4, 2023
- Sara Evans @ 3:30 p.m.
- Ludacris @ 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 5, 2023
- The Gatlin Brothers @ 3:30 p.m.
- Chris Young @ 7:30 p.m.
Monday, March 6, 2023
- Neal McCoy @ 3:30 p.m.
- Josh Turner @ 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 7, 2023
- Roots & Boots feat. Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye and Sammy Kershaw @ 3:30 p.m.
- CeCe Winans @ 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 8, 2023
- Tanya Tucker @ 3:30 p.m.
- The Pointer Sisters @ 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 9, 2023
- Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets @ 10:30 a.m.
- Tommy James & The Shondells @ 3:30 p.m.
- For King & Country @ 7:30 p.m.
Friday, March 10, 2023
- Wayne Newton @ 3:30 p.m.
- Train @ 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 11, 2023
- Sawyer Brown @ 3:30 p.m.
- Keith Sweat @ 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 12, 2023
- Country Gold Tour, featuring Leroy Van Dyke, T.G. Sheppard, Mandy Barnett and T. Graham Brown @ 3:30 p.m.
- Lynyrd Skynyrd @ 7:30 p.m.