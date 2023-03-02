88th annual Strawberry Festival underway in Plant City

The 88th annual Florida Strawberry Festival kicked off in Plant City on Thursday.

The festival, started in the 1930s by the Plant City Lions Club, has come a long way from its humble beginnings to become one of the nation's premier fairs, offering live entertainment, attractions, and sweet treats featuring strawberries.

This year’s Strawberry Festival theme is ‘We have a winner,’ which is in honor of strawberry shortcake becoming the state dessert of Florida.

The 11-day festival is open from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. through March 12. Admission for guests 13 and older is $10. Children ages 6-12 are $5. Kids 5 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at www.flstrawberryfestival.com, over the phone at 813-754-1996, or in person at the Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City.

A total of 24 performers will be featured at the 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival.

Thursday, March 2, 2023

Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra @ 10:30 a.m. (free with paid gate admission)

The Oak Ridge Boys Front Porch Singin' Tour @ 3:30 p.m.

Walker Hayes @ 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 3, 2023

Willie Nelson @ 3:30 p.m.

Halestorm @ 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 4, 2023

Sara Evans @ 3:30 p.m.

Ludacris @ 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 5, 2023

The Gatlin Brothers @ 3:30 p.m.

Chris Young @ 7:30 p.m.

Monday, March 6, 2023

Neal McCoy @ 3:30 p.m.

Josh Turner @ 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Roots & Boots feat. Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye and Sammy Kershaw @ 3:30 p.m.

CeCe Winans @ 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Tanya Tucker @ 3:30 p.m.

The Pointer Sisters @ 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 9, 2023

Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets @ 10:30 a.m.

Tommy James & The Shondells @ 3:30 p.m.

For King & Country @ 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 10, 2023

Wayne Newton @ 3:30 p.m.

Train @ 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 11, 2023

Sawyer Brown @ 3:30 p.m.

Keith Sweat @ 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 12, 2023