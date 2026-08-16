80-year-old pedestrian killed in Orange County crash, officials

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The Brief The crash happened around 8:26 p.m. Saturday on Hawaiian Court. Reports suggest that the pedestrian entered the direct path of the SUV and was struck by the front of the vehicle. Troopers say the driver of the Yukon was not injured and remained at the scene.



An 80-year-old man from Mansfield, Ohio, was killed after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Orange County, said Florida Highway Patrol officials.

The crash happened around 8:26 p.m. Saturday on Hawaiian Court.

According to officials, a 2026 GMC Yukon was traveling eastbound from a private driveway and attempting to make a left turn onto Hawaiian Court. At the same time, the pedestrian was walking westbound across the northbound lane of Hawaiian Court outside of a marked crosswalk.

Reports suggest that the pedestrian entered the direct path of the SUV and was struck by the front of the vehicle.

Troopers say the driver of the Yukon was not injured and remained at the scene.

The pedestrian was transported to Dr. Phillips Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The crash remains under investigation.