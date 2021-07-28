Girl, 8, honored for helping to change Florida law dictating arrest of children

Two years after a 6-year-old Orlando-area girl was arrested for behavioral issues, a state law was enacted to prevent that from happening again.

It was a really bad day for Kaia Rolle back in 2019 after being arrested. But it turned into something good two years later.



"Congratulations Kaia Rolle, you have a law named after you," State Senator Randolph Bracy said during a ceremony on Wednesday honoring the child.

The Kaia Rolle Act prohibits children under the age of seven from being arrested.

Kaia Rolle said, "It’s exhilarating. I’m really happy! It makes me feel like I’m a superhero!"

Sen. Bracy explained how it works,

"No child can be arrested under seven, except for a forcible felony."

Forcible felony means a more violent crime involving a gun. But in this case, Kaia was dealing with behavioral issues when she was arrested and never resisted the officer.

"Kaia still has night tremors -- she’ll be up to 3 or 4 in the morning crying and scared," explained the child's grandmother, Meralyn Kirkland.

She said Kaia now has PTSD from the arrest and is still searching for a school to enroll her in, but it’s been challenging. She added that homeschooling isn’t an option.

"Unfortunately, the family doesn’t have the funds to pay the private schools that do have the staff on board to deal with the PTSD."

Now that Kaia is eight years old, the law named after her, can’t protect her. That’s why Sen. Bracy plans to keep working on raising the age limit.

"We’re gonna work to age 12. So I will be safe and all kids will be safe."

Kaia said he’ll be back in Tallahassee with Sen. Bracy once again.

