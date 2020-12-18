8 Florida suspects charged with reselling nearly $85K in stolen baby goods

article

Polk County investigators say eight people are responsible for stealing and illegally reselling "high-priced" items, like baby formula and diapers. Seven of them were caught, and one remains at-large.

According to the sheriff's office, the total estimated loss to retailers -- including Publix, Winn-Dixie, and Walmarts in 18 different counties -- was a total of $84,669, of which $10,520 occurred in Polk County. The investigation started back in August 2019 with detectives working with state law enforcement officials.

On Wednesday, five suspects were arrested in Hillsborough County and one was arrested in Orlando. Another suspect turned herself in on Thursday in Polk County.

The eighth suspect, also a female, has not been located but has a warrant out for her arrest.

The sheriff's office is expected to release additional information later Friday morning.

