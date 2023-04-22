76-year-old man killed in Kissimmee hit-and-run crash: FHP

Law enforcement is searching for the driver responsible for striking and killing a 76-year-old man walking along a road in Kissimmee Friday night.

The crash reportedly happened around 9:30 p.m. near Simpson Road and Simpson Ridge Circle, a crash report shows.

An unknown vehicle was traveling southbound on Simpson Ridge Circle while the 76-year-old man was walking in the southbound lane of Simpson Road South of Simpson Ridge Circle.

The man was hit by the car and thrown to the outside grass shoulder. The driver of the car fled the scene while the man died at the scene, troopers said.

There were no witnesses and the car involved in the crash is unknown. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimline at 1-800-423-TIPS.