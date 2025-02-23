76-year-old Florida man killed after series of collisions, crashing into house

article

A 76-year-old man was killed in a deadly crash Saturday night following a series of collisions on Fay Boulevard in Cocoa.

Officials arrived at the scene of the crash around 10:52 p.m.

According to reports, the 76-year-old Cocoa man was driving a 2006 Honda Odyssey, traveling westbound on Fay Boulevard approaching Deer Lane.

"For an unknown reason, the Honda Odyssey veered off the roadway and struck a mailbox and then a speed limit sign," said a Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson.

The 76-year-old driver continued to drive in a southwest direction and stuck another mailbox before veering to the right and colliding with a fence, a 2007 Chevy Impala parked in the driveway and a house.

According to officials, the collision with the house caused the garage door of the residence to collide with two other vehicles parked in the driveway.

Following the series of collisions, the Honda Odyssey came to a halt in the driveway.

"At the time of the collision there were two residents inside the home, and they were not injured," said a Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson.

This crash remains under investigation.

The Source: This information came from the Florida Highway Patrol Public Affairs Office.

