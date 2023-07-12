73-year-old coach plied teen with porn, whiskey before assault: cops

article

A 73-year-old longtime youth sports coach in New Jersey was arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage boy following the pair sharing shots of whiskey.

Robert R. "Ronnie" Marino, a well-known youth sports coach in Bridgeton, was arrested on the Fourth of July and charged with first-degree sexual assault and first- and second-degree counts of endangering the the welfare of a minor . Bridgeton is located in South Jersey, about an hour south from Philadelphia.

An unidentified 16-year-old boy alerted police that he had been staying at Marino’s home, who is his girlfriend’s uncle, on July 2, according to the Cherry Hill Courier Post. Marino allegedly showed the teenager gay pornography on a tablet for hours that evening.

"The first night (redacted) stayed with him at Marino’s residence Marino sat next to him and played gay pornography on a Tablet," an affidavit of probable cause states. "The victim wished to go to bed, but Marino played the pornography for approximately three hours."

The next day, the teenager told police he spoke to Marino about his "past trauma," and Marino responded that it was the anniversary of his father’s death, the Courier Post reported. The pair each took a shot of whiskey, according to the affidavit, and the teenager became sleepy.

Marino reportedly helped the teenager to the sofa and covered him with a blanket. The teen told police he woke up to find Marino performing oral sex on him and jabbed him with his knee until Marino stopped.

The victim confronted Marino about the alleged assault the following day, recording the conversation, which included the suspect acknowledging his actions and apologizing, according to the affidavit.

Marino was taken into custody and told police he did not remember assaulting the teen but would "take the blame for it," NJ.com reported.

It is unclear where Marino coached youth sports, according to NJ.com, but police are notifying the leagues of Marino’s charges. Police said the incident does not appear to be related to his coaching responsibilities.

"Detectives have advised the respective athletic associations that the suspect is affiliated with in a coaching capacity," Bridgeton Police Chief Michael Gaimari said in a statement this week. "Thus far, this incident remains the only investigation we are conducting at this time."

Marino is being held in the Cumberland County Jail and is scheduled for a detention hearing on Thursday.

