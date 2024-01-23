71-year-old motorcyclist killed after being thrown off bike in Volusia County crash, troopers say

Stream FOX 35 News:

A 73-year-old motorcyclist was killed and two others were injured in a Tuesday afternoon crash in Volusia County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

A 74-year-old man from Fort McCoy was headed north on US-1792 in a Chevy Trailblazer with a trailer attached just before 12:30 p.m. when he failed to slow down or stop for stopped traffic ahead, according to a crash report. A Harley-Davidson motorcycle and Yamaha motorcycle were headed in the opposite direction directly behind one another.

Troopers said when the Trailblazer swerved to the left and entered the southbound lane, it entered the direct path of the Harley-Davidson, striking it in the front. The Yamaha motorcycle then collided with the trailer.

Both motorcyclists were thrown from their vehicles, troopers said. The Harley-Davidson biker, a 73-year-old man from Ormond Beach, was pronounced dead on the scene, while the other motorcyclist, a 71-year-old man from Ormond Beach, was transported to a local hospital in critical but stable condition. The Trailblazer driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The roadblock in the area south of Prevatt Road has since been cleared, but the crash remains under investigation.