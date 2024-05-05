7 injured in shooting at Long Beach nightclub

Seven people were wounded when shots were fired in the parking lot of a Long Beach nightclub, authorities said Sunday.

The shooting occurred about 11:15 p.m. Saturday in the area of South Street and Paramount Boulevard, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Four of the victims are in critical condition and three suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Some of the victims were taken to hospitals in private vehicles.

Suspect information was not available, she said. The shooter or shooters fled the scene before officers arrived.

The motive is unknown.

Streets in the area were shut down during the investigation but have since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.