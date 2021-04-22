6,684 new coronavirus cases reported in Florida on Thursday; 80 new deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health reported 6,684 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, raising the statewide infection total to 2,191,038.

To date, 34,696 Floridians have died from COVID-19, including an increase of 80 resident deaths from a Wednesday count. A total of 682 non-Florida resident deaths have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

On Thursday, the state reported that 3,410 people were hospitalized with a "primary" diagnosis of COVID-19. The state does not report the number of people who have recovered from coronavirus.

In Central Florida, Orange County leads the total number of coronavirus cases (resident and non-resident) reported since the beginning of the pandemic at 133,211 and 1,231 deaths. Osceola County reports the second-highest total among Orlando metropolitan counties at 42,927 and 496 deaths. Volusia County had the third-highest total at 41,814 cases and 775 deaths. Brevard County closely mirrors Volusia with 39,883 cases but has recorded more deaths at 847.

In North Central Florida, Marion County reports 30,234 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 948 deaths. Neighboring Alachua County reports 24,340 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 267 deaths.

As of Wednesday, 8,307,032 people had been vaccinated, of which 2,873,433 had received the first doses of the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, 4,902,865 had completed the two-dose series, and 530,734 had received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Advertisement

Visit the Florida Department of Health website for more information on COVID-19 testing and vaccine distribution.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.