6 small Florida cities rank among most picturesque small towns in the country: report

Six Florida cities rank among the 120 most picturesque small towns in the United States, according to a recent study by travel experts.

The list was compiled by experts of the North Carolina Travel Guides who compared 500 small towns across the following categories: search trends, popularity with photographers, and popularity for photography by the general public.

Here's how the Florida towns ranked on the list:

Seaside, Florida (No. 14)

St. Augustine, Florida (No. 28)

Apalachicola, Florida (No. 37)

Palm Beach, Florida (No. 63)

Cape Canaveral, Florida (No. 108)

Experts found Fredericksburg in Texas as the most picturesque small town in America, due to its German architectural style and beautiful vineyards.

Other cities in the top five are Cedarburg in Wisconsin, Orange Beach in Alabama, Portsmouth in New Hampshire and Madison, Georgia.

To see the complete list, click here.