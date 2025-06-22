6 killed in Osceola County crash on State Road 60, officials say

article

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a head-on collision along State Road 60 west of South Kenansville Road that claimed the lives of six people on Saturday evening.

According to troopers, the crash involved a 2024 Hyundai Tucson traveling westbound and a 2011 semi-truck with trailer heading eastbound.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of the Hyundai attempted to pass several vehicles by entering the eastbound lane. While trying to re-enter the westbound lane, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle.

Reports suggest that the left side of the Hyundai struck the front of the oncoming semi-truck, resulting in a fiery collision that engulfed both vehicles in flames. The impact caused the Hyundai to trap its occupants inside the burning vehicle.

According to FHP, all six individuals inside the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. Officials state that it is believed three adults and three children were inside the vehicle.

The driver of the semi-truck sustained minor injuries and was transported to Indian River Hospital for treatment.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been confirmed. The Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the victims and will update authorities once that process is complete.

The Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

