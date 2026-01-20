$5K reward offered after Orlando man found 'badly beaten' day after Christmas

The Brief An Orlando man was found "badly beaten" on West Anderson Street on Dec. 26, 2025. Police are asking for the public's help to find who attacked Bernard "BJ" Jackson. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information in the case.



A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information about the beating of an Orlando man the day after Christmas.

Bernard "BJ" Jackson was found "badly beaten" near West Anderson Street at 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 26, 2025, according to Orlando police.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help to find out what happened and who attacked Jackson.

Anyone with information that could help police is urged to contact Crimeline. An anonymous tip can be submitted by calling 800-423-8477 or by visiting crimeline.org.