$5K reward offered after Orlando man found 'badly beaten' day after Christmas
ORLANDO, Fla. - A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information about the beating of an Orlando man the day after Christmas.
Bernard "BJ" Jackson was found "badly beaten" near West Anderson Street at 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 26, 2025, according to Orlando police.
Investigators are asking for the public’s help to find out what happened and who attacked Jackson.
Anyone with information that could help police is urged to contact Crimeline. An anonymous tip can be submitted by calling 800-423-8477 or by visiting crimeline.org.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Orlando Police Department.