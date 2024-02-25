59-year-old bicyclist hit and killed in Orange County, troopers say

A man from Christmas was hit and killed while riding his bicycle Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 10:00 p.m., a sedan was traveling eastbound on S.R. 50 in the inside lane, according to a crash report. At the same time, the bicyclist was traveling south across the lanes of S.R. 50 at the intersection of 3rd Street, FHP said. The bicyclist entered the direct path of the car and as a result was struck, according to troopers.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, a crash report stated. The driver and passenger remained on-scene and were not harmed, troopers said. This crash remains under investigation.