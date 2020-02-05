57-acre prescribed burn ongoing in Orange County, officials say

article

Officials with St. Johns River said that a 57-acre prescribed burn is ongoing at the Econlockhatchee Sandhills Conservation Area, near the trailhead on Lake Pickett Road, in Orange County on Wednesday.

They said that St. Johns River Water Management District is conducting the burn to maintain fire-dependent ecosystems and reduce wildland fuel loads.

During the burn, they said that recreational trails will be closed to ensure public safety.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.