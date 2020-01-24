$5,000 reward offered for information after man fatally shot near busy road in Orange County

Orange County deputies are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot a man on Goldenrod Road Friday evening, killing him.

The sheriff's office says it responded around 5:20 p.m. to a call of shots being fired.

A stretch of Goldenrod Road, just south of Colonial Drive, was shut down for hours during the investigation.

Deputies say they found 30-year-old Dominic Fabrece Bolden suffering from a gunshot wound in a car. He was taken to Florida Hospital East where he was pronounced dead.

VICTIM: Dominic Fabrece Bolden was shot and killed near Goldenrod Road on Friday evening.

A man who works near the scene says the victim crashed into an SUV ahead of him.

He says a third vehicle then pulled over and a masked man got out.

He claims that masked man shot into the victim's car multiple times.

"Casually he just walked over there to the car and 'bang, bang, bang.' He emptied out the clip on him and then got in the car. He didn’t run or nothing. He just got in the car and left," Joel Matos said.

The sheriff's office has not released any information about a suspect or suspect vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

This shooting happened within hours and miles of another shooting at a Publix on Curry Ford Road. Deputies aren't saying there is a connection between the two incidents.