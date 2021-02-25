5-year-old girl battling cancer becomes pilot for the day at MacDill Air Force Base

article

Say hello to Honorary Capt. Ever Young!

The 5-year-old girl who is battling cancer had her wish come true to become a pilot-for-the-day at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa.

Ever "was given her official orders to be a pilot-for-the-day from Col. Benjamin Jonsson, 6th ARW commander," MacDill wrote on Facebook.

Her wish was granted with the help of the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

During her visit, Capt. Ever Young was able to fly and land a simulator, tour a KC-135 Stratotanker and the Air Traffic Control Tower and enjoy lunch on base.

Way to go, Ever!