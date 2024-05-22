5 employees of Wetherbee Elementary School taken to hospital after becoming ill, school district says
ORANGE CO - Five employees of Wetherbee Elementary School were taken to local hospitals after falling ill on Wednesday, according to Orange County Public Schools.
The school is currently investigating what caused the illness. Employees have been taken to local hospitals out of an abundance of caution.
The school district does not believe systems or operational equipment caused the illness.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.