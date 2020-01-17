4th annual 'Festival of the Arts' opens at Disney's Epcot

article

The International Festival of the Arts is back at Walt Disney World's Epcot theme park.

The fourth annual festival puts art and artisans on display, as well as food.

It's all happening now through Feb. 24.

Guests can be a part of the world-renowned artwork from history, watch living statues and acrobatic performers, hear free concerts from performers on broadway and taste artfully-designed food to awaken your palate.

The Disney Parks Blog says The "Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along" inside the France pavilion is also open to guests to sing along to the classic Disney fairytale, but there's a twist.

Plus, there are two brand new films debuting around the park.

They are "Canada Far and Wide in Circle-Vision 360" in the Canada pavilion and "Awesome Planet" inside the Land pavilion.

