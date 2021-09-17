46 animals in 'deplorable' conditions seized from Flagler animal rescue

Dozens of animals were seized from Save A Furry Friend Animal Rescue, Inc (SAFFARI). A total of 46 animals were found living in deplorable conditions.

"You’re seeing a lot of animals that aren’t really moving. They were small kittens that just didn’t move or act appropriate," said Flagler County Major Crimes Detective Annie Conred.

Deputies were executing a warrant for other possible illegal activity when they found 46 animals in distress. One kitten passed away while deputies were still in the home.

"She had about 20 or 30 chickens living there with the cats and the dogs, raccoons, the squirrels. Who knows what else was in there," said neighbor Vincent Pico.

The owner of SAFFARI is a suspect in investigations of animal cruelty and for the illegal sale of controlled narcotics. Detectives believe official charges are coming soon.

Investigators say the business owner was also illegally acting as a charitable company while accepting donations and adoption fees. They also have reports of the owner selling sick animals.

"That’s now with this group of animals, were over 100 animals from her. This one rescue group," said Amy Carotenuto.

All of the animals were taken to the Flagler Humane Society. Almost all of the animals are sick. Many stomach and breathing issues. Some of the cats had conditions that had gotten so bad, they went blind. Four cats have died from their conditions.

"Our next step now is to get them healthy and once they’re healthy spayed and neutered," said Carotenuto. "Then they’ll be ready to be up for adoption."

It could be about three weeks until some of the animals are ready for adoption. The Flagler Humane Society says they are desperately in need of adoptions and donations. You can here.

