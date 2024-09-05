New tropical disturbance in Gulf of Mexico among 5 being monitored for development in Atlantic: NHC

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is watching a new area of concern in the northwest Gulf of Mexico, bringing the number of tropical disturbances being monitored to five.

The newest system is located off the Texas coast and is producing widespread disorganized showers and thunderstorms across the northwestern Gulf of Mexico.

Upper-level winds are expected to become less favorable for storm development by Friday and Saturday as frontal boundary approaches the system.

Although it's unlikely the storm will strengthen, heavy rain is still expected in parts of the northern Gulf Coast over the next day or so.

It has a 10% chance for formation, the NHC said.

Tropical disturbance could develop in Gulf of Mexico

In the northwestern Caribbean Sea, a second tropical wave is creating a large area of unorganized showers and storms.

Forecasters said further development appears unlikely before the system reaches Belize and the Yucatan Peninsula by early Friday.

Some development is possible late in the weekend into early next week after the disturbance emerges over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

The European model is bullish on a tropical depression forming in the next few days. If this did happen off of Texas, rainy impacts would be expected from Texas to Louisiana.

It has a low – 30% – chance of formation over the next seven days.

Central Atlantic disturbance has small window of time to develop

A third tropical wave situated in the central Tropical Atlantic – a few hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands – is creating limited showers and thunderstorms. Strong upper-level winds are likely to limit development over the next few days as the wave moves west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

However, by early next week, conditions could become more favorable for gradual development as the system moves west-northwestward over the southwestern Atlantic.

It has a low – 10% – chance for formation.

Third tropical disturbance could slowly develop

Another tropical disturbance over the eastern tropical Atlantic is producing a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The NHC said slow development of the system is possible over the next several days while it drifts off to the northwest or north.

The system has a low – 20% – chance of developing over the next week.

Fifth area to watch in the Atlantic

A non-tropical area of low pressure is producing limited shower and thunderstorm activity in the northwestern Atlantic – about a few hundreds miles east of North Carolina – according to the NHC. The disturbance could acquire some subtropical characteristics over the next few days as it moves north-northeastward, remaining offshore of the northeastern United States.

"Once the low moves over cooler waters by late Saturday, further subtropical development is not expected," the NHC said.

It has a low – 20% chance for development over the next seven days.