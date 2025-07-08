4 teens arrested in Volusia County after allegedly posing as a girl on social media for armed robbery

The Brief Four teens are accused of posing as a girl on social media. Officials say the scam was part of an armed robbery in Volusia County. All four teens were arrested and are facing multiple charges.



Four teens have been arrested after they allegedly posed as a girl on social media as part of an armed robbery in Volusia County.

Editor's note: FOX 35 is choosing not to name the teens or show their photos as they are minors.

What we know:

Deputies with the Volusia Sheriff's Office (VSO) say they were called a little before 1 a.m. on Monday to the area of Rabenton Road.

A Deltona couple told officials they had found a young man banging on their front door, hiding on their porch and begging them to call 911.

Investigators discovered the man had tried to meet with a woman he was talking to on Instagram, but instead was met by four teens who allegedly held him at gunpoint, took his iPhone and stole the keys to his dad's truck.

A deputy noticed a vehicle stooped in the middle of the road nearby and found two of the teens catching a Lyft ride. A handgun and extended magazine were found stashed under a seat.

Officials say the other two teens surrendered from the house where the Instagram meeting was set up.

Dig deeper:

Here's what we know about the four teens arrested:

15-year-old charged with armed robbery, armed kidnapping and armed burglary of a vehicle. Already had an adult ankle monitor, adult charges and another warrant out of Seminole County.

16-year-old charged with armed robbery, armed kidnapping and armed burglary of a vehicle.

17-year-old twins charged with armed robbery, armed kidnapping and armed burglary of a vehicle (one arrested on gun charges).