4 Rivers to celebrate 10-year anniversary with $10 'Mega Meat' sandwiches

To celebrate 10 years of serving Central Florida customers delicious BBQ, 4 Rivers Smokehouse will be serving a "Mega Meat" sandwich for $10 for the entire month of October.

"In celebration of our 10-year anniversary, grab a MEGA MEAT sandwich for just $10 during the month of October. Available in-store, to-go, and online," the restaurant wrote on Facebook.

Diners can delight their tastebuds with four 'mega meat' options: Angus brisket, pulled pork, pulled chicken, or burnt ends.

In addition to the sandwich deal, 4 Rivers is bringing back their Fried Pickles while supplies last.

But wait, there's more! In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the company is donating proceeds from their pink nachos to local organizations to help fight cancer.

To partake in one of their deals, you can visit their locations in downtown Orlando, Winter Park, UCF, Daytona, Winter Garden, Kissimmee, and Longwood.